GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer Fire Department says their crews are tackling a fire that broke out Thursday evening at a local apartment complex.
The department confirmed their response around 9:30 p.m. to the Avalon Chase complex on Avalon Chase Circle. Details weren't immediately available.
We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.