GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Parker Fire Department said they were responding to a fire at Adam’s Recycling on Thursday afternoon.
The scrap metal recycling center is located on Old Easley Highway.
Several viewers in the area of White Horse Road and SC 124 reported seeing huge plumes of black smoke coming from the recycling yard.
Parker Fire said they were called to the fire just before noon.
No other details were immediately available.
