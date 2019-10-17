UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Union are battling a blaze that has damaged a home Thursday evening.
Details weren't immediately available, but firefighters confirmed to FOX Carolina the fire was active around 5:30 p.m.
Our crews captured firefighters actively working to douse the flames around 6:20 p.m. Grey smoke could be seen rising from the home, with multiple engines spraying hoses to get the smolder under control.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
