ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County fire crews are fighting a fire that sparked inside an old tire recycling building Saturday afternoon.
According to dispatchers, the call came in around 2 p.m. from the old Viva tire recycling building on Abbeville Highway around 2 p.m.
We're told the fire is still active, and that a total of 7 departments are on scene. Homeland Park FD is leading the response.
We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
