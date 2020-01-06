Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Monday morning, multiple fire departments were dispatched to a business fire at Glenn's Heating and Air along Asheville Highway.
According to the North Spartanburg Fire Department, the call for service came in around 5:18 a.m.
Firefighters say when they arrived on scene, flames were already visible on the exterior of the residential structure being used as a business. Firefighters say it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
We're told there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians due to the fire.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing, but it has been determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to Assistant Fire Chief Lewis. Officials are now asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Arson Hotline or the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The North Spartanburg Fire Department, Hilltop, and Spartanburg City Fire Department all responded to battle the flames.
