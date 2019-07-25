Roebuck, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in the Roebuck Fire District were called to a vehicle fire along I-26 on Thursday.
According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page, the vehicle was on fire near the 30 mile marker.
Roebuck Rescue Engine Co. 27, Battalion Chief 27 and Poplar Springs Fire Service Engine Co. 1 all responded to the scene to assist.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and the fire department reports the units cleared the scene shortly after.
No injuries were reported with the incident.
