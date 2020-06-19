Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Asheville are still working to put out hot spots following an overnight fire at a construction site.
Firefighters say the two alarm fire happened at an apartment complex under construction off Hilliard Avenue.
We're told the fire was located on the second floor of a three story building.
Firefighters say when they arrived they took up a defensive position to battle the flames. County fire departments also arrived on scene to assist the Asheville Fire Department.
No injuries are reported as of now. We'll update as more information becomes available.
