SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Simpsonville Fire Chief confirmed that firefighters were called to a fire at the shopping center behind the clock tower along Main Street Thursday morning.
The fire was impacting the Me Salon and Day Spa building.
A ladder truck was extended to the roof of the building and firefighters were working on the rooftop.
The Exchange Co. coffee house posted on Facebook that they were closed due to the fire in the neighboring building.
Both entrances to the shopping center were closed off while firefighters responded.
No other information was immediately available.
FOX Carolina has a crew at the scene.
