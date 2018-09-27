Firefighters said they were called to a fire after a gas line broke in a person’s front yard Thursday morning in the Simpsonville area.
Firefighters with the South Greenville Fire Department said they were called to an address on Wingcup Way.
Firefighters said they were initially called about a possible gas explosion but learned on arrival that a small trawler accidentally ruptured a gas service line and a fire was sparked.
The fire was put out and the gas was turned off.
No one was hurt.
