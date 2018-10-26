Weaverville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County firefighters are responding to a business fire this morning at Weaverville Wheel and Tire Garage on Old Mars Hill Highway.
Dispatch tells us the call came in this morning around 4:43 a.m.
Right now we're told that no one was inside at the time of the fire.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, and we'll update when more information becomes available.
