WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Walhalla firefighters say nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a garage Wednesday, and credited neighbors with pitching in to help.
A post on Walhalla FD's Facebook page showed the extent of the damage done to the home off of Freedom Drive, which happened around 5:12 p.m. Nobody in either the car nor house was hurt. WFD says the garage was shored as a precaution as crews removed the vehicle, since the attached garage suffered significant structural damage.
WFD says neighbors showed how tight-knit the community is, with one neighbor giving lumber to help support the garage.
Details regarding how the collision unfolded were not discussed in the post. We've reached out to Walhalla police for details.
