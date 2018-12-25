GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews say a Christmas Day house fire likely started in the kitchen Tuesday evening.
Wade Hampton fire told FOX Carolina the home in the Stanford Green community caught fire earlier in the evening. Firefighters say the family told them they were cooking when it began, but crews are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.
Crews did indicate the house appears to be a total loss.
Viewers tipped off FOX Carolina to the scene, and our photographer is on scene gathering video and information. Stay tuned for updates.
