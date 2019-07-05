SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters with the Westview Fairforest Fire Department said lightning sparked a fire that destroyed the roof of one house and caught the neighboring house on fire late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The fire happened on Edgemont Avenue.
A neighbor said everyone made it safely out of the homes.
No other details were immediately available.
