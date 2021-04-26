ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department says that it assisted Reynolds Fire Department in responding to a school bus crash, according to the department's twitter page.
AFD responded with Reynolds FD outside the city to a school bus wreck. There were about 15 middle school age students that were on the bus and who are being evaluated by EMS for what appears to be minor injuries. The driver of the bus is being transported to MMH. pic.twitter.com/CBMeFfHUAu— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) April 26, 2021
Firefighters say that about 15 middle school aged children were on the bus during the incident. They are now being evaluated by Emergency Medical Services for what appear to be minor injuries, the fire department says.
Buncombe County Schools released a statement on the incident. The district says that the incident occurred along Porter's Cove Rd. at around 3:30 Monday afternoon. The students on the bus are from Reynolds Middle School and Reynolds High School and have been picked dup by their parents, according to the district.
BCS says that school administrators also responded to the scene to provide support for the students. All parents have been notified of the crash and the North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, the district says.
The incident happened outside the city says AFD.
The driver of the school bus has been transported to the hospital, according to firefighters.
