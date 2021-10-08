Crews remove vehicle from river

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Greenville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where they removed an abandoned vehicle from the river.

According to the fire department, they removed it along Log Shoals Road at the Reedy River. 

