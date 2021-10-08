GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Greenville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where they removed an abandoned vehicle from the river.
According to the fire department, they removed it along Log Shoals Road at the Reedy River.
MORE NEWS: Police need public's help to locate two men wanted for felony breaking and entering in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.