BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Broad River Fire and Rescue warned drivers Friday evening of a sink hole that opened underneath both lanes of Old Fort Road along the 2200 block.
The road is blocked before Stone Mountain Baptist Church heading from Highway 9.
Firefighters said the sinkhole was near where a mudslide occurred during Michael’s downpours on Thursday.
A photo showed the hole was at least eight feet deep.
NC DOT was called to make repairs.
No word on how long the road will be closed.
