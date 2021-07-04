SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that it responded to a fire investigation in the early hours of Sunday morning along Henry Cash Rd.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, deputies arrived to the scene and observed a residential trailer completely burnt down to its foundation.
Deputies say that firefighters form the Mayo Area Fire Department responded to the fire. According to the report from the sheriff's office, the on-scene fire commander suspected the cause of the fire to be intentional arson due to the fact that there was no power box at the residence yet there was still evidence of an electrical fire, according to the fire commander.
The Mayo Area Fire District on Sunday afternoon said that the fire is still currently under investigation.
