ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County firefighters spent part of their afternoon battling a fire at a scrap yard on Gossett Street Thursday afternoon.
Viewers shared photos of huge plumes of smoke in the area.
Dispatchers said no injuries had been reported.
Capt. Bruce Reeves with AFD says they responded around 3:50 p.m. to the scrap yard, spending four hours at the CMC Recycling facility. The fire was contained to one area.
Fires are not uncommon at the metal recycling facility.
“Fires this size, it's few and far in between. We do have some smaller fires occasionally; they do have things on site here because it’s happened in the past. They do have a water truck here, they do keep things wet down enough to where they can kind of keep it under control. This time with the wind it was on and the severity of the fire, they notified us pretty fast." Reeves told us.
Sue Morin lives near the facility. She has lived at her home for 13 years, says there's a fire at the plant once or twice a year.
“Lots of times you can hear, what it is is the Freon that the refrigerators that they bring over....you can hear them explode when it gets real hot," she told us. “People dump stuff; you can have a small flammable liquid, you can have whatever... you have metal being moved around constantly so all it takes is one little spark."
She wants the fires to come to an end, saying it sounds like a war zone when they happen.
