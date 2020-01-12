SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Seneca Fire Department says it took them several hours to put out a significant house fire early Sunday morning.
A post from the department's Facebook page says they were dispatched out to assist the Corinth Shiloh Fire Department with the Alexander Road fire.
The department says it took about thirty minutes to knock out the bulk of the fire, thanks to several streams from their Engines.
A few hours later, the fire was completely out and the department said they were able to secure any remaining hot spots. Unfortunately, the structure collapsed as a result of the flames.
Crews cleared the scene around 5 a.m. Sunday. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
