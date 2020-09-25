ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple crews responded to a serious collision Friday evening that unfolded in Anderson County.
Sandy Springs FD says it happened along Lebanon Road and Jolly Wingo Road just after 7:30 p.m. One person was entrapped, and Sandy Springs called on neighboring departments for help. Townville VFD said they responded with additional rescue jacks, cribbing, and tools to aid with stabilizing and extricating the entrapped patient.
Photos taken by Townville VFD show a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Suzuki hatchback were the two cars involved, with the truck running on top of the hatchback.
The entrapped patient and another person were taken to a hospital via ambulance.
Pendleton FD, SCHP, Anderson County S.O., Anderson County EMS, and Pendleton EMS all responded.
SCHP later released details about the crash. Troopers say the 2013 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Lebanon Road when it happened, and the 2006 Suzuki Aerio was initially stopped at a stop sign on Eastview Road. However, troopers say the driver of the Aerio failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by the truck.
The driver of the Aerio was cited for the incident.
