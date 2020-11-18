ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said three stores on McKenna Road were evacuated Wednesday after an underground gas line was cut.
The fire department said a four-inch feeder line was damaged and the gas company was working on repairing the line.
Firefighters evacuated Old Navy, Pier One, and Rack Room Shoes as a precaution.
No injuries were reported.
Gas has been shut off while crews make repairs and additional businesses in the area may be impacted.
