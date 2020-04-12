ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Crews are responding to a structure fire in Townville on Sunday, according to dispatch officials.
The call came in around 4:33 p.m. Crews were dispatched to Lakeview Drive.
Assistant Chief Mark Bryant says the fire began in the basement after the stove caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the flames, and checked for remaining hotspots.
There was no major damage and nobody was injured.
