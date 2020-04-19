ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Four Anderson fire departments were on scene along Clemson Boulevard, battling a fire that they say is spreading to other buildings. 

According to dispatch, the fire began at the post office around 8:13 a.m. Sunday. However, they say the flames spread to other areas of the complex. 

Anderson Post Office Fire 4/19

Anderson City dispatchers say crews are on scene of a fire that began at the post office along Clemson Boulevard, and has since spread to surrounding buildings. 

Anderson City Fire Department Stations 1,2, and 3 were on scene with some help from Centerville Fire Department. 

Around 11 a.m., crews had nearly extinguished all flames. 

