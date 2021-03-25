TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Little River Volunteer Fire Department says that firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire caused by lightning on Thursday.
According to the fire department, the fire occurred along Davidson River Rd. Firefighters say that there was not much damage to the actual structure.
The scene has since been cleared, according to firefighters.
