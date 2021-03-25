The Little River Volunteer Fire Department says that there was not much damage to the actual structure.

Brevard Fire

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Davidson River Rd. earlier today (Jessica P / March 25, 2021) 

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Little River Volunteer Fire Department says that firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire caused by lightning on Thursday. 

According to the fire department, the fire occurred along Davidson River Rd. Firefighters say that there was not much damage to the actual structure. 

The scene has since been cleared, according to firefighters. 

MORE NEWS: At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.