WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Walhalla City Fire units were dispatched to a shed fire just after 9 p.m.
Crews arrived to find a small shed on fire and immediately assisted.
Firefighters say there were no injuries reported.
The fire is currently under investigation by the City of Walhalla Fire Dept and the Oconee County Sheriffs Office.
