SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters say a small fire has displaced a family living in a Spartanburg apartment complex Friday night.
City firefighting units confirmed they were at Camp Croft Apartments on Hannover Place. The call for a response came in around 7:15 p.m., according to dispatchers.
Crews on scene tell us the fire was contained to one room and was doused quickly. Nobody was hurt, but the family had to leave the apartment.
