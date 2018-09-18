GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Greenville firefighters said a family made it out of their home safely after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters said the fire broke out in a house on Elder Street just before 1 p.m.
The fire damaged the first two rooms in the house.
A tarp on the roof is covering existing storm damage from a fallen tree.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
