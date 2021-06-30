ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department says that one person was transported to the hospital after a fire at an elementary school along Trinity Chapel Rd.
According to a tweet from the fire department, the fire happened on the roof of Haw Creek Elementary School.
AFD responded to a small fire on the roof of Haw Creek Elementary School off Trinity Chapel Rd. The fire is due to maintenance work on the roof, fire is out at this time. One patient will be transported.— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) June 30, 2021
The fire was caused by maintenance work on the roof, according to firefighters.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Buncombe County Schools for more information.
Stay tuned for updates on this story.
