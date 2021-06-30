GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department says that one person was transported to the hospital after a fire at an elementary school along Trinity Chapel Rd. 

According to a tweet from the fire department, the fire happened on the roof of Haw Creek Elementary School. 

The fire was caused by maintenance work on the roof, according to firefighters. 

FOX Carolina has reached out to Buncombe County Schools for more information. 

Stay tuned for updates on this story. 

