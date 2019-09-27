WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers said firefighters were responding to a report of a fire at the Wellford landfill Thursday morning.
A FOX Carolina photographer spotted smoke billowing from the facility on Little Mountain Road.
We reached out to the North Spartanburg Fire Department who tells us the fire is burning in the construction and demolition section of the landfill.
Crews from Spartanburg County as well as emergency responders from North Spartanburg Fire Department, Campobello, Inman Community and Mayo all arrived to assist.
The landfill is remaining closed while fire crews worked to get the situation under control. We're told crews are using tankers and large brush trucks in an attempt to control the fire.
Firefighters say it's likely the fire will continue to burn and smolder for several days. A representative for the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control is on site as well.
County personnel have stated they will have someone to continue to monitor it throughout the days to come.
