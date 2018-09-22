GREENVILLE, S. C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville firefighters responded to a fire at an Upstate restaurant Saturday evening.
The broke broke out at Rafferty's restaurant on Congaree Road shortly before 6 p.m.
Firefighters said 75 people were in the restaurant when the fire broke out. Everyone made it out safely.
Investigators believe the fire started along the exterior rear wall, possible from a discarded item. Firefighters do not believe the fire was suspicious.
Most of the damage was to the outside of the building.
In a span of 24 hours this week three seemingly safe places of business in America turned into danger zones.
