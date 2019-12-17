ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville firefighters a fire at an apartment building on North Market Street is out and no one was hurt.
The fire happened Tuesday morning at Altamont Apartments.
Streets around the apartment building were shut down and firefighters asked drivers to avoid the area.
Evacuations and rescue operations also took place.
Just after 11 a.m. firefighters said the fire was out and ventilation efforts were still underway.
The fire was determined to be accidental.
MORE NEWS - Investigation underway at Furman University after sexual misconduct allegations arise, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.