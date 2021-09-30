UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Six different Union County fire departments responded to a house fire on Lockhart Hwy., according to Fire Coordinator and Emergency Management Manger Dennis Merrifield.
According to Merrifield, the fire crew was notified of a structure fire at 4;18 p.m. Once firemen arrived the fire was fully involved.
Merrifield says Jonesville, Buffalo, Lockhart, Monarch, Philippi, and Kelly Kelton fire departments responded.
Merrifield also says that to his knowledge no one was home at the time of the fire, and there are no injures.
At this time, they do not know what happened, says Merrifield.
