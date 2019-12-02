TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters are reportedly on scene of a residence along Indian Trail in Taylors this evening, according to our on scene crew.
The Taylors Fire Department is working the scene, with assistance from the Boiling Springs Fire Department, according to officials.
The Fire Chief confirmed all occupants of the house are out and have been accounted for. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Details are limited at this time, but stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
