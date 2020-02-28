ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for Anderson County Emergency Management said a small fire was reported at the county health department Friday afternoon.
Stephen Combs with Anderson County Emergency Management said the fire was reported on the second floor of the building on McGee Road.
Firefighters at the scene said a generator caught fire.
No one was hurt.
