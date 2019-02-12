GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters at the South Greenville Fire Department surprised a boy with a special gift after the child jumped on his bike and went to find help when his father had a medical issue in their home and became unresponsive.
Firefighters gave Cameron a brand-new bike Tuesday at the fire station.
Cameron pedaled his way down busy US-25 after he couldn’t revive his father, who was having a medical episode due to diabetes.
It was a former teacher who was the first to help him, according to Greenville County Schools.
The school district said Keller Sutherland was driving home from Ellen Woodside Elementary when she saw a child riding down the highway on his bicycle as fast as he could with a frightened look on his face.
Sutherland recognized the child as one of her former students, and she helped Cameron get home safely and contact first responders to revive his unconscious father.
Greenville County Schools posted about Cameron's heroism on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.