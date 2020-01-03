WEST GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man said firefighters had to help rescue his wife from their home on Ross Street in West Greenville Friday when flash flooding from Brushy Creek rose toward their house.

The man said he was able to get out and was trying to back up his truck to the house so his wife, who has medical issues, could get out.

That attempt was unsuccessful, and firefighters were called to help get the woman from the home safely.

The couple said they are looking for another place to stay Friday night until a gas concern in the house can get checked out.

Several low-lying areas along Brushy Creek saw flash flooding Friday after hours of heavy rain fell on the area.

