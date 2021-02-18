Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the Seneca Fire Department were called to a crash Wednesday night involving a passenger vehicle and a Prisma Health ambulance.
According to the fire department, the crash happened around 6:27 p.m. at the east end intersection next to the new QT in Seneca.
Firefighters say a Prisma Ambulance was transporting a critical patient when it collided with a car at the intersection. The fire department said on arrival it was determined that the crew of the ambulance and the driver of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.
Due to the severe nature of the crash and the condition of the vehicles involved, a helicopter was requested to continue transporting the patient in the ambulance.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
More news: 3,000 students enroll early for the 2021-22 GCS virtual academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.