BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters face plenty of blazes in their jobs, but their duties don't stop at dousing flames. From rescuing cats in trees to rescue operations, fire departments are called on for many different things.
But chasing down a runaway cow is certainly a new one for Blacksburg VFD.
Thursday afternoon, BVFD posted photos of their crews helping police chase down the brigand bovine along a road in town. While details were scarce, the department said this kind of situation could come up in future trainings.
The photos show the cow trotting off into the grass, but no word yet if the animal has been returned to greener pastures.
