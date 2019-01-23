Buncombe County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue has issued a severe warning the could pose significant threat to life or property in the area of Black Mountain.
Firefighters say that road icing conditions are extremely dangerous this morning along Highway 9.
According to the fire department the highway has multiple accidents with a completely blocked roadway.
Residents are urged to avoid travel this morning along Highway 9 until road icing clears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.