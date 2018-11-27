SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Several fire departments were on scene of a large house fire Tuesday afternoon in Pauline.
Spartanburg County dispatch said the call came in around 2:10 p.m. for a reported house fire at the 1000 block of Stagecoach Road.
A firefighter with the Woodruff Fire Department said they arrived to see a two story home completely engulfed in flames.
The family tells us they were in North Carolina when they received the call- they're devastated.
The firefighter says the fire is so powerful that they've had to call in tankers from roughly seven or eight other departments. They include:
- Roebuck
- Glenn Springs
- Pauline (Primary)
- Hobbysville
- Cross Anchor
- Poplar Springs
- Woodruff
- Glendale
- Buffalo
- Jonesville
We're told there were 36 firefighters on scene and 2 EMS personnel.
He said the house is a total loss. They anticipate staying at the property for a few more hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.