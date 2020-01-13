Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry Fire Department was called to a house fire early Monday morning in what they believe was a fire sparked by lightning.
According to the fire department, the call came in around 3:27 a.m. for a home on Piedmont Street.
We're told one person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say there doesn't appear to be a lot of damage to the home.
Right now no word on that person's condition.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
