BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department said Interstate 85 southbound was closed Wednesday between Exits 102 and 100 in Blacksburg due to a major wreck.
Firefighters said drivers should plan to detour for an extended amount of time.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.