Generic Road Closed

Generic Road Closed (Source: FOX Carolina) 

 (Source: FOX Carolina)

BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department said Interstate 85 southbound was closed Wednesday between Exits 102 and 100 in Blacksburg due to a major wreck.

Firefighters said drivers should plan to detour for an extended amount of time.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - US Marshals ask for help tracking down 'dangerous fugitive' in NC

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.