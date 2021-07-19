GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A puppy trapped in a sewer pipe was rescued thanks to the help of the Parker District Fire Department Sunday night.
The department said the a-shift first asked for help from the Parker Waste Water Department to confirm that the puppy had indeed fallen into the sewer pipe and was stuck.
After finding the puppy in the pipe, a rescue plan was put together and the puppy was safely removed from the pipe and reunited with its owners, according to Parker Fire.
