CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — Five firefighters have been injured while battling a large fire at a South Carolina industrial plant. News outlets report that the fire began before dawn Monday at the Carolina Poly plant in Chester County.
The plant is located along state Route 9 about 15 miles south of Rock Hill.
Chester County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Suskin said that four firefighters were taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries and one with a foot injury.
The sheriff’s office said that nearby residents should remain inside and that firefighting operations would continue into night.
