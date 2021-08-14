EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters say they are investigating two fires in one week at the same Ingles store in Easley.
Firefighters with the Easley Fire Department say they responded to the most recent fire at the store store along Memorial Hwy. late Friday night.
According to EFD, the fire was first reported at around 11:06 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they say that they observed no smoke or flames from the outside, but eventually located a fire in the storage area near the bakery.
Easley Police along with EFD are now investigating the fire which has been ruled suspicious according to a release.
The fire department confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.
