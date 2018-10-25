LAKE GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Laurens County are investigating a fire at a bar near Lake Greenwood Thursday.
Chris Rooney with the Laurens County Fire Service said no one was hurt in the fire at Rumors Music Hall on US 221 in Waterloo.
The fire broke out around 1 p.m.
Rooney said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.
The fire caused a lot of damage to the roof and side of the building. Rooney said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area and spread to the roof.
The fire remains under investigation but did not appear suspicious, Rooney said.
