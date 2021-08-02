Seneca River Bridge Fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Townville Volunteer Fire Department say they responded to a vehicle fire near the Seneca River Bridge on Sunday. 

According to a Facebook post from the department, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office was notified shortly after the blaze was extinguished. 

Firefighters say that before the vehicle fire, the car appeared to be broken into with multiple items stolen. 

Townville FD is asking anyone in the area near the Seneca River Bridge on Sunday at around 3:30p.m. to contact Anderson County Dispatch at 864-260-4444 or County fire at 864-260-4016.

