ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Townville Volunteer Fire Department say they responded to a vehicle fire near the Seneca River Bridge on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office was notified shortly after the blaze was extinguished.
Firefighters say that before the vehicle fire, the car appeared to be broken into with multiple items stolen.
Townville FD is asking anyone in the area near the Seneca River Bridge on Sunday at around 3:30p.m. to contact Anderson County Dispatch at 864-260-4444 or County fire at 864-260-4016.
MORE NEWS: Rangers: Weaverville man dies after fatal motorcycle wreck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.