GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters with the Parker Fire Department after a vacant mobile was destroyed by fire Thursday night.
Deputy Chief Donnie Tucker said the blaze broke out at a mobile home on Sumter Street that had been condemned by Greenville County.
The fire was fully-involved when firefighters arrived, and the structure was a total loss.
Tucker said firefighters searched the home and found no one inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
