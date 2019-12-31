SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters are investigating after a church caught fire in Spartanburg County Tuesday morning.
Chief Donnie Millis of the Hilltop Fire Department said they were called to a fire at Iglesia Del Nazareno / Casa Del Alfarero on Westbrook Court around 7:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.
Millis said crews are still working to determine how and where the fire started.
The church's pastor, Ruben Rosario, said his congregation has been worshiping in the building for three years.
Rosario said firefighters were asking him where certain things had been plugged in as they try to pinpoint the source of the fire.
