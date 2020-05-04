PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire inside a vacant church building on Good Hope Church Road in Anderson County.
Firefighters say the blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Monday.
When firefighters arrived, they said the roof had already fallen in.
No one was inside the church when firefighters arrived, but the fire chief said squatters likely caused the fire, as power was not connected to the old building.
The building is owned by Kingdom Vision Worship Center International, which firefighters said now operates across the street from where the fire occurred. The building had not been in active use for about 15 years.
